Telangana polls: They will bathe you and then shave you for your votes

    Hyderabad, Oct 30: While the battle in Telangana is a hard fought one, there is some comic relief as well, thanks to the manner in which some of the candidates are campaigning.

    They are shaving people, making dosas and even ironing clothes. The trend setter award here must go to S Madhusudhan Chary of the TRS who is also the former speaker of the assembly.

    Also Read | Media, fake media, money and booze: The big challenge ahead of the Telangana elections

    Chary has been luring the voters by entering barber shops and shaving people. He is seen at the barber shops at Bhupalpalle, where he is seeking a re-election from. He feels that this is a good way of meeting the people.

    Ironing clothes is another way of getting votes. TRS candidate, Srinivas Goud was seen ironing clothes and also helping a tailor stitch at Mahbubnagar. Similarly Indra Kumar Reddy seeking a re-election from the Nirmal constituency spent time ironing clothes.

    Anil Kumar Yadav the Telangana Youth Congress president decided to cook. He stopped at a roadside stall at Musheerabad in Hyderabad and prepared dosas.

    Also Read | Why purification of electoral rolls for Telangana elections was needed

    Now this takes the cake. Koram Kanakaiah from Yellandu decided to help people have a bath. He stopped by at the community taps and wells and poured water on people as they soaped themselves.

    Poll Dates

    Remember the election process has just begun. Candidates are likely to get more innovative in the days to come. After all elections in India are a festival.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 15:21 [IST]
