    Telangana polls: These 2,500 people will vote in Maharashtra elections too

    Hyderabad, Dec 7: As voting continues for the Telangana assembly elections, here is an interesting story of how people of these villages in the state can also cast their franchise in Maharashtra.

    There are 12 villages of the Parandoli, Bolapathar and Anthapur gram panchayats of Kerameri mandal, which had become part of a territorial dispute between Telangana and Maharashtra in 1956.

    The people of these villages have now for several decades exercising their votes in both the states. There are over 2,500 people here, who hold voter identification cards of both the states. While they will be casting their vote in Telangana today, in 2015, they had cast their ballot in the Maharashtra local body polls.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
