  • search

Telangana polls: Naidu’s strategy to even out differences between the Nara-Nandamuri families

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 25: The Kukatpally assembly seat in Telangana will be closely watched. Nandamuri Suhasini, the niece of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu will be contesting from this seat.

    There is an interesting story behind why Naidu decided to field  from this seat. It could be seen in the context of Naidu trying to groom his son, Nara Lokesh as his political successor in Andhra Pradesh.

    Telangana polls: Naidu’s strategy to even out differences between the Nara-Nandamuri families
    Nandamuri Suhasini

    By fielding Suhasini, Naidu intends to settle both the Nandamuri and Nara families. While the Nara family would hold on to AP, the Nandamuris would lead the TDP in Telangana. This would also ensure that Lokesh would face no hurdle from the Nandamuri family in Telangana.

    Also Read | Telangana polls video: This Independent candidate is going to voters with a chappal

    The Nandamuri family has not been on good terms with Naidu. Nandamuri Harikrishna, father of Suhasini, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram was not on good terms with Naidu. However Naidu has tried to portray the image that all is well between the two families.

    This move by Naidu also comes in the wake of several party men complaining that the Telugu Desam has not focused on Telangana after the state was formed. The Telangana State TD has been stronger in the Telangana region during the days of an undivided Andhra Pradesh. There was pressure from the party workers to either appoint Jr NTR or Lokesh's wife, Nara Bhrahmini to take care of the party's affairs in Telangana.

    By bring in Suhasini, Naidu has tried to settle differences and made it clear that the Nandamuri family would call the shots in Telangana.

    With Naidu promoting his son in AP, there was talk that the Nandamuri family had not taken this too lightly. If the Prajakutami comprising the TD and Congress comes to power, then Suhasini is sure to get a Cabinet posting. This would even out the decision that Naidu too to make his son Lokesh a cabinet minister in the Andhra Pradesh government.

    Read more about:

    telangana telangana assembly elections 2018 tdp kukatpally housing board n chandrababu naidu

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue