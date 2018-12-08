Home News India Telangana polls: Lagadapati backs Prajakutami to win

Telangana polls: Lagadapati backs Prajakutami to win

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 8: While almost all exit polls have suggested a win for the TRS in Telangana, former MP, Lagadapati Rajgopal has backed the Prajakutami. He says that the Prajakutami is likely to win. 65 of the 119 seats.

The magic mark in the 119 member Telangana assembly is 60.

Lagadapati said Kutami may win 65 seats. He said that the TRS is expected to win 35 seats.

He said of the TDP that of the 13 seats the party contested, there was a tight contest in 10 with the TRS. He said that the TDP would win 7 seats, but also added the the final figure would be plus or minus two.

He felt that the BJP would increase its tally. The party would win 7 segments with the possibility or adding or losing two. This time 7 independents would win, he also predicted.

Of the 13 seats contested by the TDP, independents are likely to win in two constituencies and one by the MIM at Malakapet.