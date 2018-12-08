  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Telangana polls: Lagadapati backs Prajakutami to win

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 8: While almost all exit polls have suggested a win for the TRS in Telangana, former MP, Lagadapati Rajgopal has backed the Prajakutami. He says that the Prajakutami is likely to win. 65 of the 119 seats.

    Lagadapati Rajgopal
    Lagadapati Rajgopal

    The magic mark in the 119 member Telangana assembly is 60.

    Also Read | Exit Poll 2018 Telangana results: Majority believe KCR-led TRS set to return to power

    Lagadapati said Kutami may win 65 seats. He said that the TRS is expected to win 35 seats.

    He said of the TDP that of the 13 seats the party contested, there was a tight contest in 10 with the TRS. He said that the TDP would win 7 seats, but also added the the final figure would be plus or minus two.

    Also Read | Telangana polls: Congress ridicules TRS election symbol Ambassador car; Irony...

    He felt that the BJP would increase its tally. The party would win 7 segments with the possibility or adding or losing two. This time 7 independents would win, he also predicted.

    Of the 13 seats contested by the TDP, independents are likely to win in two constituencies and one by the MIM at Malakapet.

    Read more about:

    telangana polls lagadapati rajgopal prajakutami trs exit polls telangana assembly elections 2018

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue