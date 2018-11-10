Telangana polls: Illicit cash being transported in police vehicles?

Hyderabad, Nov 10: Are police vehicles being used to transport illicit cash during the Telangana assembly elections? There are several reports stating that the use of cash in this crucial election, the second since the formation of the state will be high.

District convener of Election Watch, N Srinivas in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer requested him to direct election staff to search police vehicles, ambulances and government owned vehicles at check posts in accordance with the model code of conduct.

He also has requested the commission to appoint a team of inspectors to take up this responsibility.

It may be recalled that the police along with the Task Force had seized Rs 7.51 crore from four hawala operators on Wednesday. The amount was supposed to be distributed in the state for the upcoming elections.

This money was brought from other States and abroad through hawala channels illegally for use in forthcoming Assembly Elections in Telangana. The amounts have been transferred online into the accounts of Shell Companies of hawala operators. To facilitate this, hawala operators are giving false documents to open such bank accounts and cheating the banks and the government, Hyderabad police commissioner, Anjani Kumar said.