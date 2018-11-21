  • search

Telangana polls: Hyderabad police commissionerates gear up for D Day

By
    Hyderabad, Nov 21: Personnel from three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have been mobilised for the November 28 Assembly elections in Telangana and they are already doing whatever it takes to ensure that the elections are held peacefully in the capital city. One hundred and nineteen seats in the Assembly will go to the single-phase polling on December 7 while the results will be announced on December 11, along with those in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

    According to a report in Telangana Today, polling stations were being assessed keeping in mind the past experiences and once the data on them are received, the same will be published digitally for the convenience of all police officers as well as the election officials.

    Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said in a recent meeting that the aim was to see the polling passes off peacefully and that the voters get a suitable environment for casting their ballots. Police personnel in Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates have also undertaken area sensitisation marches in their respective areas for over a month now as preparation for the polls.

    According to police sources, Hyderabad has around 40 lakh voters and 4,000 polling stations out of which, 1,300 are considered 'critical'. Also some 3,000 weapons in the city have been deposited by the license holders in the city.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 17:11 [IST]
