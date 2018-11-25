Hyderabad, Nov 25: Acting tough, the Congress Saturday expelled 19 party workers for six years for contesting against official candidates and nominees of its allies in the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana.

The orders will come into force with immediate effect, according to a statement from M Kodanda Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee.

Also Read | Telangana polls: Naidu's strategy to even out differences between the Nara-Nandamuri families

Separately, the disciplinary action committee expelled five rebels from the party for a period of six years for working against the party's official candidate in Narayanpet Assembly constituency of Mahabubnagar district. Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti.