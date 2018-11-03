  • search

Telangana polls: BJP fields this candidate to take on the mighty Owaisi

    Hyderabad, Nov 3: The BJP has fielded Muslim social worker and ABVP functionary, Shahzadi Syed to take on four time MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi from the Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad.

    The battle for Syed would not be an easy one since the constituency she is contesting from is a very strong bastion of the AIMM. She however feels that she is in with a good chance of winning since the people of the Old City of Hyderabad are looking for a change.

    She hails from the Adilabad district and moved to Hyderabad in 2014, after she joined the Osmania University. She did her post graduation in political science from the university.

    Poll Dates

    She was first noticed by the BJP when she organised a protest against the externment of Hindu seer, Swami Paripoornananda from Hyderabad in July this year. Before she joined the BJP, she was made a member of the ABVP's national executive committee.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 10:38 [IST]
