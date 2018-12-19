  • search
    Telangana Panchayat Secretary Exam results declared

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 19: The Telangana Panchayat Secretary Exam results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Around 4.50 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination of paper 1 and paper 2. The commission will also release the cutoff marks along with the results.

    Earlier, the Hyderabad High Court had directed the Commission not to declare the result till October 30, 2018. This High Court verdict came during a hearing of a petition filed by Telangana Grama Panchayat Employees' Union seeking regularisation of the members of the union as panchayat secretaries as per the AP Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service Rules, 2010.

    During the trial, the petitioner's counsel told the court that there would be adverse impact on the service conditions of the employees if the Junior Panchayat Secretary posts are filled up.

    The candidates will be selected through a written test and interview. On being selected the candidate will get Rs 15,000 as a monthly consolidated renumeration. The results are available on tspri.cgg.gov.in and tsprrecruitment.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
