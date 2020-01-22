Telangana Municipal Elections 2020: Voting underway amid tight security

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Jan 22: Voting for elections to urban local bodies in Telangana began on Wednesday with the ruling TRS hopeful of a strong showing and the opposition BJP and Congress eyeing to make a mark.

According to the statistics provided by the State Election Commission, the Congress could not field candidates in over 400 wards while BJP in over 700.

As many as 120 municipalities and nine corporations will go for polls on Wednesday with over 53 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. Counting will be taken up on January 25. However, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and the results declared on January 27.

Owaisi leads Muslims' delegation, urges TRS govt to stay NPR in Telangana

We have made all arrangements to make the polling smooth and fast. There will be an average of 800 voters per booth, Telangana State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy said. Replying to a query, he said the situation in clash-hit Bhainsa town was normal and polling will be held there.

The polls are being held for 2,647 wards in municipalities and 382 divisions in corporations. However, councillors to 80 wards and three divisions had been elected unopposed. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has said his party would win a lion's share of wards and divisions.

The polling for 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations will be held on January 22 and the results would be declared on January 25.

However, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and results will be declared on January 27.

According to the statistics provided by the State Election Commission, the Congress could not field candidates in over 400 wards while BJP in over 700.

The polls will be held for 3,052 wards.

However, TRS and MIM have already unanimously won 77 and 3 respectively.

The Congress Party, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2018-Assembly polls could manage to win three Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections.

Adding insult to the injury, 12 of its 19 members defected to the ruling TRS reducing the number to six.

Telangana Encounter: HC orders fresh post-mortem of four accused

The grand old party also miserably failed to retain its Assembly seat Huzurabad which was vacated by TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy after he was elected to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda.

The BJP, which could bag only one seat in the Assembly polls made a quick turn around and managed to win four seats in the last Parliamentary elections, lifting its hopes for better show.

Both the national parties had failed to put up a good show in rural local bodies elections held last year.

The Congress, which released its vision document for the municipal polls is harping on the alleged neglect of civic infrastructure in several municipalities during the TRS regime and large-scale corruption in the administration.

Whereas the BJP pins hopes on the failure of poll promises to urban voters made by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and clean image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AIMIM which has little presence outside Hyderabad is dependent on its Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi to pull in votes, wherever it is contesting while the presence of CPI and CPM is almost insignificant.