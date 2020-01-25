Telangana Municipal Election result shows people's endorsement of TRS's programmes: KCR

Hyderabad, Jan 25: The results of the elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations, in Telangana showed ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is set to make a clean sweep. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the result is the people's endorsement of the welfare and development programmes carried out by the TRS government, as counting of votes progressed on Saturday.

It also won five of the nine Municipal Corporations and was leading in remaining four. Congress and BJP gave a tough fight but ultimately the TRS candidates won across the state.

The Telangana State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the exercise. Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in the state was held amid tight security on January 22 and 24.

According to official sources, 40 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the municipalities while that of municipal corporations was 58.83. Aiming at continuing its impressive performance, the TRS led a spirited campaign in the run-up to elections, under the direction of its working president and minister K T Rama Rao.

The opposition Congress and BJP too sought to put their best foot forward. The TRS bagged all the 32 Zilla Parishads in the rural local body elections held last year and was hopeful of continuing its impressive performance in the municipal polls, party sources said.

TRS has been successful at the hustings after having returned to power with a massive majority in the assembly polls held in December, 2018. It put up a decent performance in the Lok Sabha polls winning 11 out of the total 19 seats, though it suffered an unexpected setback in Nizamabad assembly seat, which it failed to retian.

The BJP made surprise gains in the Lok Sabha polls, securing four seats. TRS had won the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency bypoll held in October last year where by-election was necessitated after state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy quit following his election to the Lok Sabha.