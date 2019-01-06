Telangana man shot by robbers in US battles for life

India

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Jan 6: A Telangana man was shot by robbers after he was mugged by them in Detroit, US on Sunday.

An electrical engineer and a resident of Telangana, Sai Krishna was attacked on January 3. Krishna is currently in a Detroit hospital and in battling for life. He has to go through multiple surgeries.

"The robbers first stopped and barged in his car and made him drive to an isolated place. They robbed his car, wallet and other belongings and left him on an empty street in freezing temperatures. Someone passing by saw him on the road and informed the authorities," Srujith, a friend of Sai Krishna, told news agency ANI.

Few other friends have also sought help from GoFundMe -- a website for crowdfunding -- for the expenses in the hospital with the name of the campaign called "Support Sai Krishna".

Sai Krishna had completed his engineering from Lawrence Tech University, Southfield Michigan. He has to now undergo multiple surgeries to recover.