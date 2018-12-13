  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Telangana: Just 13 out of the 119 are not crorepatis in the new house

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 13: In the state of Telangana, there are 106 crorepatis out of the total 199 MLAs elected to the new assembly.

    Telangana: Just 13 out of the 119 are not crorepatis in the new house

    A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that out of the 119 MLAs analysed, 7 3(61%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana Assembly elections in 2014, 67 (56%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Also Read | Despite being called BJP's unofficial ally, how TRS swung Muslim votes in its favour

    MLAs with serious criminal cases: 47(40%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, crime against women etc. Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana Assembly elections in 2014, 46 (39%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 7 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

    MLAs with declared cases related to Crime against women: 3 MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women such as Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354)

    Party wise MLAs with criminal cases: 50(57%) out of 88 MLAs from TRS, 14 (74%) out of 19 MLAs from INC, 6(86%) out of 7 MLAs from AIMIM , 2 (100%) MLAs from TDP and 1 (100%) from BJP MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Also Read | Telangana election results 2018: Which exit poll came the closest?

    Party wise MLAs with serious criminal cases: 34(39%) out of 88 MLAs from TRS, 9 (47%) out of 19 MLAs from INC, 2(29%) out of 7 MLAs from AIMIM , 1 (50%) out of 2 MLAs from TDP and 1 (100%) from BJP MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits

    Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 119 newly elected MLAs, 106 (89%) are crorepatis. Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana 2014 assembly elections, 83 (70%) MLAs were crorepatis.

    Partywise crorepati MLAs: 83(94%)out of 88 MLAs from TRS,14(74%) out of 19 MLAs from INC, 5(71%) out of 7 MLAs from AIMIM, 1 (50%) out of 2 MLAs from TDP and 1(100%) MLA from BJP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

    Average assets: The average of assets per MLA in the Telangana 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 15.71 crores. In 2014, the average assets of 119 MLAs analyzed was Rs 7.70 crores.

    Also Read | Telangana elections: KCR returns in style and here is how he did it

    The average assets per MLA for 88 TRS MLAs analysed is Rs 14.64 crores and 19 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs 26.14 crores , 7 AIMIM MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 10.84 crores.

    Read more about:

    telangana assembly crorepatis association for democratic reforms mlas criminal cases telangana assembly elections election results

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue