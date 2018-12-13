Home News India Telangana: Just 13 out of the 119 are not crorepatis in the new house

Telangana: Just 13 out of the 119 are not crorepatis in the new house

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 13: In the state of Telangana, there are 106 crorepatis out of the total 199 MLAs elected to the new assembly.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that out of the 119 MLAs analysed, 7 3(61%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana Assembly elections in 2014, 67 (56%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Also Read | Despite being called BJP's unofficial ally, how TRS swung Muslim votes in its favour

MLAs with serious criminal cases: 47(40%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, crime against women etc. Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana Assembly elections in 2014, 46 (39%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 7 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

MLAs with declared cases related to Crime against women: 3 MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women such as Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354)

Party wise MLAs with criminal cases: 50(57%) out of 88 MLAs from TRS, 14 (74%) out of 19 MLAs from INC, 6(86%) out of 7 MLAs from AIMIM , 2 (100%) MLAs from TDP and 1 (100%) from BJP MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Also Read | Telangana election results 2018: Which exit poll came the closest?

Party wise MLAs with serious criminal cases: 34(39%) out of 88 MLAs from TRS, 9 (47%) out of 19 MLAs from INC, 2(29%) out of 7 MLAs from AIMIM , 1 (50%) out of 2 MLAs from TDP and 1 (100%) from BJP MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits

Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 119 newly elected MLAs, 106 (89%) are crorepatis. Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana 2014 assembly elections, 83 (70%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Partywise crorepati MLAs: 83(94%)out of 88 MLAs from TRS,14(74%) out of 19 MLAs from INC, 5(71%) out of 7 MLAs from AIMIM, 1 (50%) out of 2 MLAs from TDP and 1(100%) MLA from BJP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per MLA in the Telangana 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 15.71 crores. In 2014, the average assets of 119 MLAs analyzed was Rs 7.70 crores.

Also Read | Telangana elections: KCR returns in style and here is how he did it

The average assets per MLA for 88 TRS MLAs analysed is Rs 14.64 crores and 19 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs 26.14 crores , 7 AIMIM MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 10.84 crores.