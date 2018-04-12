Telangana Inter Result 2018 I and II declaring tomorrow at this time

The Telangana Inter Result 2018 I and II will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared in the morning of April 13. The tentative time for the results to be declared is 9 am. Both the results are likely to be declared simultaneously as per sources. The results once declared will be available on www.examresults.net/telangana/.

How to check Telangana Inter Result 2018 I and II:

