    Telangana govt requests PM Modi to extend coronavirus lockdown from April 14 till June 3

    Hyderabad, Apr 06: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appealed PM Narendra Modi to extend lockdown further from April 14 till June 3 as the virus continues to spread across the country, saying it was essential to save the lives of people.

    Telangana govt extends coronavirus lockdown till June 3

    The TRS supremo said it would be difficult to contain the spread of the virus in view of the country's "poor health infrastructure".

    "I am for the lockdown of the country furthermore after April 15. Because, we can recover from the economic problem. But, we cannot recover lives. We cannot recover the lives of the people," he told reporters here. The country's only weapon against the coronavirus was lockdown, he said.

    "I appeal to the honourable Prime Minister, to the Government of India, please extend the lockdown without any hesitation," he said.

    Rao further said: "Consult everybody, consult every Chief Minister, have a video conference with entire country, but take a conscious decision. Because, we have no other weapon in India to contain this dreadful virus."

