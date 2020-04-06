Telangana govt requests PM Modi to extend coronavirus lockdown from April 14 till June 3

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Apr 06: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday requested PM Narendra Modi to extend lockdown further from April 14 till June 3 as the virus continues to spread across the country.

"He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until 3 June. No announcement of extension yet," ANI quoted the statement as saying.

"We can recover from the hit that the economy is taking but we can't bring back lives of the people. Lockdown is the only weapon that India has given the weak health infrastructure that we have. I propose that the lockdown be extended by at least one or two weeks and a call on opening up can be taken after that," the Chief Minister told the media at Pragathi Bhavan here.

"The lockdown is impacting all sections of society and the economy at large, but the issue of coronavirus is the biggest crisis faced by mankind and it calls for stern measures," he said.

Earlier, ANI reported that the Telangana government had announced an extension of the lockdown.