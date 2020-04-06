  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana govt requests PM Modi to extend coronavirus lockdown from April 14 till June 3

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 06: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday requested PM Narendra Modi to extend lockdown further from April 14 till June 3 as the virus continues to spread across the country.

    Telangana govt extends coronavirus lockdown till June 3

    "He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until 3 June. No announcement of extension yet," ANI quoted the statement as saying.

    "We can recover from the hit that the economy is taking but we can't bring back lives of the people. Lockdown is the only weapon that India has given the weak health infrastructure that we have. I propose that the lockdown be extended by at least one or two weeks and a call on opening up can be taken after that," the Chief Minister told the media at Pragathi Bhavan here.

    "The lockdown is impacting all sections of society and the economy at large, but the issue of coronavirus is the biggest crisis faced by mankind and it calls for stern measures," he said.

    Earlier, ANI reported that the Telangana government had announced an extension of the lockdown.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus telangana

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X