Telangana govt kills circulation of fake news on Coronavirus by eating chicken at event

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, Feb 29: In an attempt to bust rumours that are associated with Coronavirus outbreak in consumption of chicken, mutton, fish or egg, Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao said that chicken and eggs are common food at his house.

At an event, Rao also grabbed a fried chicken leg piece, along with other ministers and ate the fried chicken, assuring the people that eating meat is safe.

In the event, the visitors were given free fried chicken and eggs to eat. This event was held with respect to the declining sales of chicken and egg in Telangana due to rumours spread on social media, that linked with Coronavirus.

Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others ate chicken on stage in Hyderabad yesterday in a bid to end rumours that #Coronavirus is transmitted through chicken and egg. pic.twitter.com/WnG1ydZOli — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

Rao pointed out that poultry industry is the biggest consumer of maize which is grown over a large area in the State.

The event was held on February 28 at 4 pm that witnessed hundreds of enthusiastic visitors participation.