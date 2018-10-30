  • search

Telangana: Fire breaks out in soap manufacturing factory

    Hyderabad, Oct 30: A massive fire broke out in a soap manufacturing company in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana on Tuesday morning.

    Soap Manufacturing Factory in Flames

    As soon as the news of the accident spread, five fire tenders rushed to the spot and successfully doused the fire.

    So far, no casualties have been reported. Police have registered a case in this regard, according to news agency ANI.

    A similar fire accident was reported on Monday in a cloth store in Kaman Bazar in the Khammam city of Telangana. The store was fully destroyed in the fire which was caused by an electric short-circuit. The incident took place at around 4.30 am on Monday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 8:39 [IST]
