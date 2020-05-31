  • search
    Telangana extends lockdown till June 30; allows inter-state movement

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, May 31: The Telangana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 even as it lifted the restrictions on inter-state movement of people. Certain restrictions currently in force in non- Containment Zones would however remain extended till June 7.

    K Chandrasekhar Rao
    K Chandrasekhar Rao

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the extension of lockdown after holding discussions with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior officials in the backdrop of the Centre issuing new guidelineson the COVID-19 lockdown.

    Rao instructed the officials concerned to strictly implement the lockdown in the Containment Zones, an official release said, adding that night-time curfew would be implemented daily from 9 PM to 5 AM.

    Shops would be allowed to remain open only till 8 PM, it said. Rao further said there would not be any restrictions on inter-state travel.

