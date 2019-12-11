Telangana Encounter: SC to appoint ex-Judge to look into the case, hearing on Thursday

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Dec 11: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it proposes to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to inquire into the petition filed against the Telangana Encounter. The court's hearing will be held on Thursday.

The apex court said that it is aware that Telangana High Court is already seized of the matter, and the court will appoint a former SC judge to inquire into the matter who will sit in the national capital and inquire into the incident.

Are we heading towards society of lawlessness, asks ex-CJI over Hyd encounter

Telangana encounter: People react to killing of 4 accused, say need speedy justice

On Saturday, a PIL was filed in the apex court to seek the SIT probe into the matter. The petition also suggested the matter to be monitored by former apex court judges, into the killing of four accused arrested on the charge of the brutal gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian by the Telangana police in an alleged encounter.

Earlier, a seven-member NHRC team visited the encounter site, while two PILs were filed in the SC seeking probe by SIT into the killings and action against the state police.

On Dec 6, the four accused Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age were shot dead when they tried to escape from the crime scene after snatching the weapon from the police.

The four accused were taken to the scene where the rape and murder had taken place. The police had taken the accused to re-construct the crime scene at around 3.30 am. This is a procedure that is mandated under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

As the process was taking place, one of the accused snatched the weapon from the police and tried to escape along with the rest of the accused. One of them even opened fire, following which the police had to retaliate and opened fire on the accused persons. These four accused succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to the hospital.