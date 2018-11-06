Telangana elections: Wait gets longer as Congress set to announce candidate list on Nov 9

Hyderabad, Nov 6: The wait in Telangana continues, with the Congress now saying that it would take another day before finalising the list of candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The Congress high command has directed its state unit to be more liberal with the allies and ensure that there are no hiccups ahead of the crucial poll. The list was supposed to be announced on November 1, but there were some issues with the Telugu Desam Party demanding more seats.

The Congress had announced that it would contest 95 seats, while the TDP had agreed to 14. The remaining ten seats were to be divided between the TJS and CPI. The TDP is now however asking for 2 more seats in addition to the 14 that had been agreed upon.

The CPI on the other hand has been asking for five seats. The party has now said that if there is any further delay, it would go ahead and announce its candidates for nine seats.

The Congress also wants to change some of the seats that were allotted to the TDP. While it had given the TDP the Kodada seat, it now wants to retain the constituency.

The Telangana Congress chief will leave for Delhi today, following which the candidate list would be announced on November 9. The leaders of the alliance met on Monday night to hold discussions. Sources said that there has been some delay, but there are not issues between the allies. There were some adjustments that were to be made and it has been sorted out the source also said.