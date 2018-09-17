  • search

Telangana elections: Teachers set to take on political bigwigs in 61 seats

By
    Hyderabad, Sep 17: The threat of NOTA looms large over the Telangana assembly elections. The private teachers would use the forthcoming elections to get their demands met.

    They have demanding payment of salary during the summer vacation, provident fund benefits, employee state insurance among other benefits.

    There are nearly three lakh teachers in the private schools. Shabir Ali, the president of the Telangana Private Teachers Forum says that they have a strong presence in at least 61 constituencies.

    Ali said that if their demands are not met then they would opt for NOTA. They also do not rule out the possibility of fielding their own candidates in all the 61 constituencies.

    The decision to opt for NOTA or field their own candidates was taken because none of the political parties had offered support to their cause. With this decision, they are hopeful that their voices would be heard.

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 15:57 [IST]
