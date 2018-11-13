Telangana elections: TDP releases first list of 9 candidates

Hyderabad, Nov 13: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released its first list of nine candidates for the December 7 Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana.

The TDP is part of the "grand alliance" for the polls and the party is expected to contest 14 seats. The "grand alliance" comprises the Congress, the TDP, the CPI and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS). The total number of assembly segments in the state is 119.

The candidates announced by the TDP include - Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam assembly constituency), Revuri Prakash Reddy (Warangal West), S Venkata Veeraiah (Sattupalli), Kothakota Dayakar Reddy (Maktal), Erra Sekhar (Mahabubnagar), T Veerender Goud (Uppal), Bhavya Anand Prasad (Serilingampalli), Machha Nageswara Rao (Aswaraopet) and Muzaffar Ali Khan (Malakpet), according to a TDP media release issued Monday midnight.

The TDP announced the list after its alliance partner Congress released its first list of 65 candidates. The process of filing nominations began Monday with the Election Commission issuing a notification in this regard.

