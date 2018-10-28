  • search

Telangana elections: Seat sharing deal done, Cong to contest 90

    Hyderabad, Oct 28: The grand alliance in Telangana appears to have sorted out the seat sharing issue.

    Out of the 119 seats, it has been decided that the Congress would contest 90 and the Telugu Desam Party will fight in 16 seats, which includes 3 in the Old City of Hyderabad. The TJS has been offered 10 seats and the CPI, 3.

    After holding detailed discussions, it was also decided that if the grand alliance wins the elections, then one leader from each party would be accommodated in the Cabinet. It was further decided that the TDP, TJS and CPI would be given some seats in the MLC polls as well.

    The seat sharing bug had hit the grand alliance as a result of which the announcement of candidates had been delayed. It was agreed that no announcement would be made until the final decision was taken.

    The TPCC chief, Uttam Kumar Reddy has rushed to Delhi to finalise the issue. Once he returns a formal announcement would be made, sources tell OneIndia. The first list of candidates is expected to be announced on November 1.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 6:39 [IST]
