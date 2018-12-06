  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Telangana Elections: Rohingyas warned against voting using fake ID cards

    By Pti
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 6: Rohingyas who turn up at polling stations to vote by obtaining voter id card fraudulently would be arrested and sent to prison, the police warned Thursday.

    Telangana Elections: Rohingyas warned against voting using fake ID cards (Representative image)
    Telangana Elections: Rohingyas warned against voting using fake ID cards (Representative image)

    The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has identified 105 Rohingyas under its limits who have obtained Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) by enrolling themselves as voters by giving a false declaration stating that they are citizens of India, a civic body official said.

    "If any Rohingya is found to have obtained EPIC and turns up at the polling booth on December 7, we will arrest that person without any hesitation," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told PTI.

    Also read: Telangana polls: Yogi promises to rename Karimnagar to Karipuram if BJP wins

    Earlier, a GHMC official had said nearly 190 names of people suspected to be Rohingyas, the ethnic minority community in the northern Rakhine state of Myanmar, have figured in the voters list of Hyderabad and neighbouring districts and the officials were in the process of deleting them.

    According to a GHMC press release, the community has been migrating to India as refugees since 2012 and the influx into Hyderabad started in 2013.

    About 5,025 Rohingyas were taking shelter in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas either in refugee camps or in private rented accommodations and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees is providing UNHCR ID cards to these refugees in the city, it said.

    Enrolling in voters list by submitting false information is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extended to one year, or with fine, or with both, as per Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (RP Act, 1950).

    "A copy of the list containing details of Rohingya voters has been made available with the officers. In case it is found that Rohingya, who is marked in the ASD (absent, shifted, dead) list, comes to vote then he will be immediately taken into custody and a case will be registered," the GHMC added.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    telangana assembly elections 2018 rohingya muslims telangana

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue