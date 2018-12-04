Telangana elections: Revanth Reddy moves court against arrest

Hyderabad, Dec 4: Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy, who was taken into preventive custody for threatening to disrupt TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's rally in Kodangal, has approached the court to challenge his arrest.

The Congress earlier today cried foul over Reddy's arrest and said KCR, the care taker chief minister, was misusing the police force. Reddy is an incumbent MLA from Kodangal and a prominent Congress leader in Telangana.

"KCR is misusing the police, the manner in which police entered his bedroom, it has never happened in India. Revanth Reddy is not an ordinary man, he is a Brahmos missile and this missile is going to finish TRS," Congress leader G N Reddy told ANI.

TRS had earlier complained to state Election Commission that Reddy and his supporters were planning to disrupt KCR's rally in Kodangal. The Returning Officer of Kodangal had even issued a notice to the Congress party in this regard.

"..it was noticed that on 02.12.18. a protest call has been given by the TPCC Working President and contesting candidate for MLA, Kodangal Assembly constituency, Vikarabad District in a Press Meet at Kodnagal to obstruct the public meeting of Sri K Chandra Shekar Rao, care taking Chief Minister of Telangana scheduled to be held on 04.12.18 at Kosgi of 72 - Kodangal Assembly constituency," t the Returning Officer's letter to Congress said.

The poll body said a law and order situation could arise as Reddy's supporters may try to stop the rally, where KCR's party men would also be present.

Telangana will go to the polls on December 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.