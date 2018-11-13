Telangana elections: Restrictions imposed on campaign time in naxal belts

Hyderabad, Nov 13: The Election Commission has said that campaigning in 13 naxal hit zones of Telangana would have to wind up by 4 pm. The EC in a notification said that campaigning in such zones would be held between 7 am and 4 pm only.

66 polling booths have been identified as naxal hit in the Kumaran Bheem Asifabad district.

Also Read | Telangana Elections 2018: Sonia Gandhi to campaign in Hyderabad on Nov 23, address rally in Warangal

The police had identified these areas and submitted the details to the Election Commission.

Sirpur (T), Asifabad, Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial constituencies in old Adilabad district and Manthani in Old Karimnagar district share borders with the states of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh respectively.

The EC also imposed restrictions on polling and campaigning timings in Bhoopalapalli and Mulugu in old Warrangal district and Pinapaka, Yellandu, Kothagudem and Ashwaraopet.

Also Read | Telangana elections: 25 per cent flunk in poll duty test, will have to repeat

It may be recalled that posters by Maoists had surfaced in these areas. Security is high in these areas and all efforts are on to ensure that the polling process is smooth.