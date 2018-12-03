Telangana elections: Rahul calls KCR 'Khao Commission Rao'

Hyderabad, Dec 3: In a blistering attack on K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that KCR, an acronym by which the Telangana Chief Minister is popularly known as, stands for "Khao Commission Rao". Khao, in Hindi, also means corrupt taking bribes. Though the literal meaning of Khao is eating.

Rahul earlier in the day claimed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the BJP's "B team" and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao "operates" as Prime Minister Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp".

Also Read | Telangana Election: TRS 'B team' of RSS and BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

"You have done so much corruption that your name has become Khao Commission Rao. Narendra Modi has ruled Telangana with a remote control, the truth is you (KCR) can't stand up to him because of your corruption," Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Tandur, Telangana.

Telangana will will go to polls on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao went for early elections in 2018, when he resigned nine months before the completion of his term.