    Telangana elections: Minority votes will be a key determinant in Dec 7 election

    Hyderabad, Dec 6: Telangana, India's youngest state, will go to its second-ever Assembly election on Friday, December 7, along with Rajasthan. The contest will be between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Opposition alliance or Praja Kutami (People's Alliance) featuring the Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Jana Smithi and the CPI. The third force in the BJP which is also trying to make inroads into the South where it hasn't been successful anywhere else apart from Karnataka so far. There is also the AIMIM led by MP Asadussin Owaisi which has said that it would not join the TRS government if it came to power again.

    While the TRS and the alliance are in the lookout for wooing the minority voters, the BJP is seeking to mobilise the Hindu votes.

    The minority vote will be a crucial factor in the December 7 election. The minorities make up almost 15 per cent of Telangana's population and the Muslims alone constitute over 12 per cent. All 31 districts of the state have a high number of Muslim voters, including capital Hyderabad.

    Of the 119 seats that will go to the polls on Friday, the Muslims make up between 50 to 90 per cent of the electorate in seven constituencies and between 15-50 per cent in 22 of them. They are present between two to 15 per cent in the remaining 70 seats.

    Of these seats, while the AIMIM dominates the top seven constituencies, many TRS, Kutami and BJP candidates are involved in tough battles in most of the 35 seats that have Muslim votes between 10-15 per cent. While both the TRS and Kutami look to lure the maximum possible minority voters, the BJP plays a polarising game to attract the majority votes.

    Thursday, December 6, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
