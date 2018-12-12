Telangana elections: Karimnagar not impressed by Yogi Adityanath, BJP down to 1 from 5

Hyderabad, Dec 12: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) swept all seven assembly seats in Karimnagar district where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, star campaigner of BJP, promised to change the name of the district from Karimnagar to 'Karipuram' if the saffron party came to power.
BJP ended up in fourth place in Manakondur, Sircilla, Huzurabad, and Husnabad assembly seats. In Choppadandi and Vemulawada BJP was pushed to third place. Only in Karimnagar town assembly seat, BJP was runner-up against TRS, still winning margin was 24,000 votes.
In Huzurabad, BJP candidate got only 1683 votes whereas TRS candidate secured 1,04,840 votes and Congress polled 61,121 votes. Compared to BJP, Congress put up a decent fight against TRS. Congress was runner-up in five assembly seats in Karimnagar district.
Yogi Adityanath did eight rallies in Telangana and said that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it would rename Karimnagar district to 'Karipuram '. He also reiterated his earlier claim that the BJP will rename Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' like Faizabad was changed to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj. However, the party has been able to win just one seat at Ghosha Mahal where Yogi had addressed the rally. In 2014 assembly elections, BJP had won five seats in Telangana.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more