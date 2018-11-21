Telangana elections: For the first time Rahul-Sonia to share stage

Hyderabad, Nov 21: For the first time the mother son duo of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi would share the stage at an election rally in Telangana, which polls next month.

Rahul and Sonia will be on the stage at a public meeting at Medchal constituency on November 23.

The party workers are very excited as it would lend a boost to the campaign, a Congress leader told OneIndia.

The Congress for obvious reasons hopes to make a grand success out of the event. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, N Uttam Kumar has been holding teleconferences with party workers and leaders and urging them to ensure that large crowds turn up. Further he has directed all Congress leaders to give a grand welcome to the mother and the son.

Sonia and Rahul will reach Begumpet airport by 4 pm on November 23 and will attend the public meeting from 5 pm to 6.30 pm in Medchal. They will return to Delhi after that.

Reddy told party workers that Sonia Gandhi is coming to the state for the first time after the formation of Telangana. All party workers should attend and welcome her in a grand manner.