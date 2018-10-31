  • search

Telangana elections: Congress to release first list amidst clauses to allies

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The Congress list for the Telangana assembly elections is almost final. The Congress which is in alliance with the TDP, CPI and TJS is expected to release its first list of candidates tomorrow.

    Telangana elections: Congress to release first list amidst clauses to allies

    While the seat sharing deal with all parties is complete, there appears to be some issue where the TJS is concerned. The TJS is not in any mood to surrender seats at this juncture. The Congress put out an offer and assured that TJS founder, Kodandram would be made a Rajya Sabha MP.

    Also Read | Telangana polls: They will bathe you and then shave you for your votes

    This offer however comes with a clause. The TJS would have to settle for less than 10 seats. Another demand that he would have to concede is the post of deputy chief minister if the alliance comes to power. This offer was however made initially by the Congress, but now the party wants both these clauses dropped if Kodandram is made a Rajya Sabha MP.

    On the other hand the Congress has an unofficial list ready for at least 56 constituencies. The Congress, which has already lost time in delaying the announcement would go ahead and announce the first list on November 1, even if the talks with the allies remain inconclusive, sources tell OneIndia.

    Poll Dates

    Also Read | BJP to ensure 100% voting of its own voters besides taking other measure to ensure 51% votes

    The talks would continue, but the Congress would release the list of candidates, who are confident of retaining their existing seats. Some of the names that would be part of the list would include, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revanth Reddy, Jana Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Mallu Bhatti, D K Aruna, Jeevan Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponnala Laxmaiah and Sabitha Indra Reddy.

    Read more about:

    telangana elections congress alliance tdp cpi telangana assembly elections 2018

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue