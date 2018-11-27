  • search

Telangana elections: Congress leaders release manifesto, state unit denies favouring Muslims

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 27: Congress leaders released manifesto on Tuesday after allegations surfaced on the party favouring the Muslim community in their draft manifesto. 

    Telangana elections: Congress leaders release manifesto, state unit denies favouring Muslims. Courtesy: ANI news
    Telangana elections: Congress leaders release manifesto, state unit denies favouring Muslims. Courtesy: ANI news

    The party's state unit said that all such reports are completely baseless and fabricated.

    Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and treasurer, Guddu Narayana Reddy, clarified that they do not favour any particular community, adding that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would resort to such measures, according to ANI.

    Also read: Charisma of dynasties must be shattered, Jaitley attacks Congress for targeting PM Modi's mother

    "The allegation of us having a biased manifesto is baseless. We are a secular country, there is no particular community that would be sided by any particular party, except the ruling party BJP," he told ANI.

    Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was the responsibility of the opposition party to ensure that the sentiments on the ground were reflected in their articulation of the manifesto.

    "The Congress party has never done communal politics. The Congress party does not believe in communal politics. If there has been one all-enveloping umbrella which has accommodated flowers of every shade and hue, it is the Indian National Congress. So, on our pluralistic or secular credentials, we neither need a certificate from anybody nor do we need to answer for that," he said.

    Reports had surfaced in certain sections of media that the Congress had released a draft manifesto with poll promises to the Muslim community. However, the party claimed that they have not yet even released any such document for the state.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    hyderabad telangana assembly elections 2018 congress telangana

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue