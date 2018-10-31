Telangana elections: Candidates are creative, but check what this voter did

Hyderabad, Oct 31: It is often said that the elections bring out the best in politicians. The Telangana assembly election campaign has seen unique methods being adopted by the candidates, which include, shaving people, cooking dosas and giving people a bath, here are more we have list for you.

However in this context it would be interesting to also add that the voter too has found unique ways of protesting over the failed promises. Take for instance what happened at the TRS rally held at Karimnagar. A worker was upset over the delay in the promised double bedroom scheme. He stood at the centre of the convention protesting in his underwear.

Among the candidates S Madhusudhan Chary of the TRS who is also the former speaker of the assembly has been luring the voters by entering barber shops and shaving people. He is seen at the barber shops at Bhupalpalle, where he is seeking a re-election from. He feels that this is a good way of meeting the people.

Gangula Kamalakar of the TRS has been going on morning walks to lure the voters. The Congress candidates have been on a door-to-door campaign, while the BJP leaves are holding division wise meetings.

Ironing clothes is another way of getting votes. TRS candidate, Srinivas Goud was seen ironing clothes and also helping a tailor stitch at Mahbubnagar. Similarly Indra Kumar Reddy seeking a re-election from the Nirmal constituency spent time ironing clothes.

Anil Kumar Yadav the Telangana Youth Congress president decided to cook. He stopped at a roadside stall at Musheerabad in Hyderabad and prepared dosas.

Now this takes the cake. Koram Kanakaiah from Yellandu decided to help people have a bath. He stopped by at the community taps and wells and poured water on people as they soaped themselves.