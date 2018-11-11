  • search

Telangana elections: 25 per cent flunk in poll duty test, will have to repeat

By
    Hyderabad, Nov 11: At least 25 per cent of the Telangana officials have failed the poll duty test. They would now have to re-take the exam.

    Telangana's chief electoral officer, Rajat Kumar said that the training for the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for all 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana had been completed.

    Representational Image

    Nearly one-third of the ROs and AROs, would have to repeat. We are stringent in our certification and unless they are aware of the rules, they cannot conduct the elections, Kumar also said.

    29 out of 119 returning officers including IAS and IFoS officials have to retake the exam as they failed to secure above 80 per cent marks. Further 90 AROs out of the 251 will need to rewrite the test as they scored less than the 80 per cent, which is the benchmark.

    The training was conducted for the elections and certification examination in Hyderabad for all officers across the state between October 27 and October 27. The training was conducted at the Telangana State Institute of Rural Development in Rajendranagar.

