Telangana polls video: This Independent candidate is going to voters with a chappal

Hyderabad, Nov 24: Campaigning is in full swing for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana and candidates are trying all sorts of means to appeal to the electorate.

#Elections2018 in #Telangana

This is how an Independent candidate seeking votes during his campaign in Jagityal Dist.

"Pls vote me, if I do not fulfill all the promises given by me then beat me with this chappal" pic.twitter.com/1i88NeEhCw — Nellutla Kavitha (@iamKavithaRao) November 22, 2018

One such candidate is going to people's doors with a piece of sandal and asking them to beat him with the same if he did not fulfil the promises he is making ahead of the elections.

Also Read | Why Congress is not happy with pink ballot papers in Telangana

The candidate, named Akula Hanumant, is an Independent one who is making a kind of unique appeal to the voters. Videos of his act have gone viral on the social media and people are even asking other leaders and candidates to do something similar.

According to Hanumant, he is an Independent candidate who doesn't have backing of any big party and neither any party symbol. He said he is confident of winning in this election and if he does, he will fulfil the promises he has made.

Also Read | Telangana elections: Naidu set to hit campaign trail with Rahul Gandhi

The election in Telangana was necessitated after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to bring it ahead by a few months in a bid to renew his mandate.