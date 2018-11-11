  • search

Telangana Elections 2018: Sonia Gandhi to campaign in Hyderabad on Nov 23, address rally in Warangal

    Hyderabad, Nov 11: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi to campaign in Telangana on 23rd November. According to Congress Sources, it is also learnt that she will address a rally in Warangal.

    The Telangana unit of the Congress party, who are still looking for a venue for the Sonia Gandhi rally, is pulling out all the stops for the party bigwigs. Sources in the party said that the stat unit is toying with the idea of propping up huge LEDs across assembly segments to relay Sonia's speech.

    Sonia is likely to speak between 5 and 6pm on November 22, while the LEDs will relay the speech an hour later. Simultaneous meetings will be held across the 119 segments, after which Gandhi's speech will be aired in the meetings. Gandhi's campaign will come just days after the final deadline of withdrawal of nominations.

    The Congress high command has placed a lot of hope on coming to power in Telangana state, and is planning to send senior leaders for the campaign. Congress leaders said that the campaign of party president Rahul Gandhi and Gandhi would have good impact on voters.

    Congress sources said that Gandhi will be travelling extensively inside Telangana, and state leaders thought it best to have him speak in over ten venues. Most of these venues, which are currently being decided, will cover all the ten old districts in the state.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 11:32 [IST]
