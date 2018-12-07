  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Telangana polls 2018: For Chiranjeevi, no 'jumping queues' this time; watch video

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 7: Whenever Telangana votes, all eyes jump on to Chiranjeevi, the actor-politician from the state and a former Union minister.

    Chiranjeevi
    Chiranjeevi

    Also Read | Owls, black magic and the Telangana polls: What is the link

    In April 2014, when the just carved state of Telangana went to its first parliamentary and state elections together, the actor-politician had an ugly experience at a polling booth in Khairatabad in Hyderabad for he was accused of jumping the queue and his co-voters confronted him. The celebrity politician, who was present with his family, was seen mollifying the upset voters saying he had just flown in from London and was waiting for a long time but failed to convince the common voters who insisted him to stand in the queue which the veteran eventually did. He later said that he never intended to violate rules and left the queue only to check whether his name was there on the voters' list.

    Also Read | Telangana polls: These 2,500 people will vote in Maharashtra elections too

    Fast forward to 2018 when Telangana is going to its second Assembly election, prematurely since its Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold the polls earlier than scheduled. Chiranjeevi, now 60 above, came to cast his ballot as usual but he was not seen getting involved in any brawl with a fellow citizen and waited quietly in the queue for his turn.

    Indeed, it's Praja Rajyam.

    Read more about:

    telangana assembly elections 2018 telangana chiranjeevi vote social media

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 13:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue