Home News India Telangana polls 2018: For Chiranjeevi, no 'jumping queues' this time; watch video

Telangana polls 2018: For Chiranjeevi, no 'jumping queues' this time; watch video

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Whenever Telangana votes, all eyes jump on to Chiranjeevi, the actor-politician from the state and a former Union minister.

Also Read | Owls, black magic and the Telangana polls: What is the link

In April 2014, when the just carved state of Telangana went to its first parliamentary and state elections together, the actor-politician had an ugly experience at a polling booth in Khairatabad in Hyderabad for he was accused of jumping the queue and his co-voters confronted him. The celebrity politician, who was present with his family, was seen mollifying the upset voters saying he had just flown in from London and was waiting for a long time but failed to convince the common voters who insisted him to stand in the queue which the veteran eventually did. He later said that he never intended to violate rules and left the queue only to check whether his name was there on the voters' list.

Megastar Chiranjeevi seems to have learnt his lesson. Unlike last election, when he was pulled up for jumping the queue, today he patiently waited for his chance to cast his vote. #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/JglUOQWt1Q — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) December 7, 2018

Also Read | Telangana polls: These 2,500 people will vote in Maharashtra elections too

Fast forward to 2018 when Telangana is going to its second Assembly election, prematurely since its Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold the polls earlier than scheduled. Chiranjeevi, now 60 above, came to cast his ballot as usual but he was not seen getting involved in any brawl with a fellow citizen and waited quietly in the queue for his turn.

Indeed, it's Praja Rajyam.