Telangana Election: Transgender candidate who went missing turns up at police station

Hyderabad, Nov 29: Chandramukhi Muvvala, the first transgender person contesting the Telangana elections from Goshamahal, who went missing since last two days has reached Banjara Hills Police Station on Wednesday.

In a late night development, the Goshamahal candidate reached the station along with other members of the transgender community and her advocate R. Govind Reddy at around 11.30 p.m. However, Chandramukhi has refused to give a statement to the police about her whereabouts and insited that she was under pressure.

This came a day after Chandramukhi's mother, Anitha Muvvala, represented by lawyer Vasudha Nagraj, filed a habeas corpus writ petition in the Hyderabad High Court.

Chandramukhi is contesting the election from Goshamahal as a candidate of Bahujan Left Front. A missing case had been registered at Banjara Hills police station on a complaint by her mother.

She is contesting against senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and BJP leader T Raja Singh.

As an activist with 'Telangana Hijra Intersex Transgender Samiti' Chandramukhi had protested atrocities upon members of the transgender and hijra communities, and had always been an outspoken voice at many rallies and public events upholding the self-respect of transgender people, her followers said.