  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Telangana Election Results: 'We don't need any alliance': TRS responds to BJP's offer

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 9: Responding to BJP's offer, TDP leader Bhanuprasad said that they don't any alliance and hat they are confident in winning enough seats to form the government for the second time

    Speaking to media, TRS Spokesperson Bhanu Prasad, said,''We don't need any alliance, we will form the Government on our own. We are confident that we will win enough seats.''

    Telangana Election Results: We dont need any alliance: TRS responds to BJPs offer

    Earlier in the day, BJP had extended post-poll support to TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana, which had asked the caretaker CM to ditch Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM first.

    Also Read | Telangana polls: Lagadapati backs Prajakutami to win

    "The TRS has to make its stand clear. If the TRS aligns with Majlis (AIMIM), there is no question of the BJP extending support to it. BJP will support non-Congress, non-Majlis party. The final decision will be taken by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, but no party will get clear majority in Telangana," Laxman said.

    The exit polls have been almost unanimous in predicting that KCR's gamble of advancing the assembly polls will pay off and he will retain power. Republic TV and Times Now forecast that his party would win 50-65 and 66 seats in the 119-member assembly. TV9 Telugu and India Today forecast a tally between 75-85 and 75-91 for the ruling party respectively. Some exit polls saw a tighter battle between the TRS and the Congress-TDP combine.

    Read more about:

    trs k chandrashekar rao aimim amit shah telangana telangana assembly elections 2018 tdp

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue