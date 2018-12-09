Home News India Telangana Election Results: 'We don't need any alliance': TRS responds to BJP's offer

New Delhi, Dec 9: Responding to BJP's offer, TDP leader Bhanuprasad said that they don't any alliance and hat they are confident in winning enough seats to form the government for the second time

Speaking to media, TRS Spokesperson Bhanu Prasad, said,''We don't need any alliance, we will form the Government on our own. We are confident that we will win enough seats.''

Earlier in the day, BJP had extended post-poll support to TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana, which had asked the caretaker CM to ditch Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM first.

"The TRS has to make its stand clear. If the TRS aligns with Majlis (AIMIM), there is no question of the BJP extending support to it. BJP will support non-Congress, non-Majlis party. The final decision will be taken by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, but no party will get clear majority in Telangana," Laxman said.

The exit polls have been almost unanimous in predicting that KCR's gamble of advancing the assembly polls will pay off and he will retain power. Republic TV and Times Now forecast that his party would win 50-65 and 66 seats in the 119-member assembly. TV9 Telugu and India Today forecast a tally between 75-85 and 75-91 for the ruling party respectively. Some exit polls saw a tighter battle between the TRS and the Congress-TDP combine.