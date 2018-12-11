Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1140
BJP980
BSP40
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG980
BJP820
BSP30
OTH140
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG580
BJP220
BSP+80
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS861
TDP, CONG+200
AIMIM51
OTH60
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF250
CONG70
IND70
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Telangana election results: TRS crosses half-way mark, Cong-TDP leading in less than 20

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 11: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has taken a huge lead over Congress-TDP alliance as per initial trends. TRS is leading on 87 seats and TDP+Congress is leading only on 18 seats.

    Telangana election results: TRS takes lead on 81 seats, TDP-Cong trailing

    K Kavitha, care-taker CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and TRS MP, said, " We believe people of Telangana are with us. We have sincerely worked and utilised the opportunity given to us. So I believe voters will bring us back to power, and that too independently. We are very confident about it."

    Also Read | Assembly election results 2018 LIVE: Congress hits half-way mark in Chhattisgarh with 40 seats

    All exit polls for Telangana show K Chandrashekhar Rao of the TRS ahead in the race to bag a majority in 119-member assembly.

    Four opposition parties in the state, the INC, the TJS, the TDP and the CPI have announced the formation of a 'MahaKootami' (Grand Alliance), with an objective of defeating the ruling TRS in the elections.

    K Chandrashekar Rao went for early elections in 2018 when he resigned nine months (on 6th September 2018) before the completion of his term. The Assembly has 119 seats and 60 is the halfway mark. Counting of votes for Telangana assembly will be held on today.

    The BJP fielded candidates in all 119 seats.

    Read more about:

    telangana assembly elections 2018 telangana trs congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue