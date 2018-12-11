Home News India Telangana election results: TRS crosses half-way mark, Cong-TDP leading in less than 20

Telangana election results: TRS crosses half-way mark, Cong-TDP leading in less than 20

Hyderabad, Dec 11: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has taken a huge lead over Congress-TDP alliance as per initial trends. TRS is leading on 87 seats and TDP+Congress is leading only on 18 seats.

K Kavitha, care-taker CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and TRS MP, said, " We believe people of Telangana are with us. We have sincerely worked and utilised the opportunity given to us. So I believe voters will bring us back to power, and that too independently. We are very confident about it."

All exit polls for Telangana show K Chandrashekhar Rao of the TRS ahead in the race to bag a majority in 119-member assembly.

Four opposition parties in the state, the INC, the TJS, the TDP and the CPI have announced the formation of a 'MahaKootami' (Grand Alliance), with an objective of defeating the ruling TRS in the elections.

K Chandrashekar Rao went for early elections in 2018 when he resigned nine months (on 6th September 2018) before the completion of his term. The Assembly has 119 seats and 60 is the halfway mark. Counting of votes for Telangana assembly will be held on today.

The BJP fielded candidates in all 119 seats.