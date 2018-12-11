Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1150
BJP1041
IND40
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG8815
BJP6010
IND93
OTH104
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG5212
BJP161
BSP+80
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS878
TDP, CONG+418
AIMIM25
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
    Telangana election results 2018: Which exit poll came the closest?

    Hyderabad, Dec 11: K Chandrashekar-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has won five seats and leading on 81 seats. Majority of exit polls have predicted that TRS may retain the state for the second term either with numbers close to halfway mark or the party cross the magical number 60.

    K Chandrashekar Rao

    India Today - Axis My India exit poll has predicted 79 to 91 seats for KC Rao-led TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telangana, 21 to 33 for Congress, 1 to 3 for BJP. The exit poll has projected 4 to 7 seats for others, including AIMIM.

    Also Read | Probable Congress CM candidates in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

    TV9 Telugu-AARA is also quite close to numbers. TRS: 75-85, Congress+ TDP 25-35 and AIMIM and others 9-14

    According to the exit poll conducted by Republic Jan Ki Baat, TRS is getting 57 seats, Congress 45, AIMIM 6 and BJP 5 seats.

    Times Now-CNX exit poll has predicted the TRS to get 66 seats, Congress to get 37, BJP to get 7 and others including AIMIM will get 9.

    News X-Neta exit poll projected 46 for Congress and TDP and 57 for TRS and 16 for others.

    Also Read | Telangana election results 2018: KCR win Gajwel constituency by over 50,000 votes

    Telangana has a total of 119 seats with 60 as majority mark. Over 2.8 crore voters, 1.41 crore men and 1.39 crore women including 7.04 lakh voters under the age of 20, exercised their franchise in 32,815 polling stations on December 7.

    In the 2014 elections, TRS emerged victorious with 63 Assembly seats and 11 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. K Chandrashekar Rao took the oath as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014. Out of 119, 88 were General Category candidates, 19 SC and 12 ST candidates.

