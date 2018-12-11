Home News India Telangana election results 2018: AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi wins for 5th time from Chandrayan Gutta

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Hyderabad, Dec 11: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won from Chandrayan Gutta constituency in Telangana. Akbaruddin Owaisi won the seat for the fifth time.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM will be representing the constituency for the fifth time. He defeated Dr Khayam Khan of the MBT (Majlis Bachao Tehreek) by a margin of 59,274 in the 2014 election.

Akbaruddin is a member of the Owaisi family, the son of Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi.

The BJP has fielded Muslim social worker and ABVP functionary, Shahzadi Syed to take on four-time MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi from the Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad.

M Seetharam Reddy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Esa Bin Obaid Misri of Congress were in the fray.

