Telangana election results 2018: AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi wins for 5th time from Chandrayan Gutta

Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1160
BJP1020
BSP50
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG950
BJP810
BSP20
OTH210
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG660
BJP180
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS881
TDP, CONG+210
AIMIM51
OTH30
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF1114
IND35
CONG51
OTH10
    Hyderabad, Dec 11: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won from Chandrayan Gutta constituency in Telangana.  Akbaruddin Owaisi won the seat for the fifth time. 

    AIMIMs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi. File photo
    Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM will be representing the constituency for the fifth time. He defeated Dr Khayam Khan of the MBT (Majlis Bachao Tehreek) by a margin of 59,274 in the 2014 election.

    Akbaruddin is a member of the Owaisi family, the son of Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi.

    The BJP has fielded Muslim social worker and ABVP functionary, Shahzadi Syed to take on four-time MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi from the Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad.

    M Seetharam Reddy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Esa Bin Obaid Misri of Congress were in the fray.

    More details awaited. 

