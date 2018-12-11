Home News India Telangana election results 2018: AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi wins for 5th time from Chandrayan Gutta

Telangana election results 2018: AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi wins for 5th time from Chandrayan Gutta

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Hyderabad, Dec 11: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won from Chandrayan Gutta constituency in Telangana. Akbaruddin Owaisi won the seat for the fifth time.

Akbaruddin Owaisi gained a massive lead over his opponents. He secured 73992 votes against Shahejadi Sayyad of BJP (11708 votes) and M Seetharam Reddy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (10680 votes.) Esa Bin Obaid Misri was pushed to the fourth place.

Also read: Probable Congress CM candidates in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh

Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM will be representing the constituency for the fifth time. He defeated Dr Khayam Khan of the MBT (Majlis Bachao Tehreek) by a margin of 59,274 in the 2014 election.

Akbaruddin is a member of the Owaisi family, the son of Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi.