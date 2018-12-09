  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 9: Two days ahead of the Assembly elections 2018 results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly said that it is ready extend support to K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) if they leave Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen) and Congress in Telangana.

    K Chandrashekar Rao

    "There can't be a government without BJP in Telangana. In case people have not given a clear mandate we will be a part of govt. We'll not support Congress or AIMIM, but other options are open. The decision will be taken in consultation with our high command,"BJP state president K Laxman said.

    The offer is likely to bolster Congress and TDP's claim of the TRS being a 'B-team' of the BJP. The saffron party had also made a similar charge against KCR, accusing him of colluding with the 'Mahakutami' or grand alliance of the Congress and TDP.

    Owaisi had earlier said that his party would win the seats that fall in Hyderabad, while the government would be formed by KCR again. He, however, said his party would not join the government.

    Meanwhile, the exit polls in Telangana predicted that TRS will retain power, by standing victorious on 58 seats.

    Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. However, the Legislative Assembly was dissolved prematurely on September six following a recommendation made by the TRS government.

    Telangana had witnessed a triangular contest between the Congress-led alliance, consisting of the TDP, CPI and TJS, the ruling TRS, and the BJP. In the state, the majority mark is 60.

