    Telangana: COVID-19 survivor develops AI based screening system; Installed in railway stations

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, June 11: Punna Reddy, a coronavirus survivor, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) based screening system that detects a number of 30 people who have high temperature or those not wearing masks in a second.

    The system has been installed at Secunderabad and Hyderabad Railway stations.

    Telangana: COVID-19 survivor develops AI based screening system; installed in railway stations
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Punna Reddy came to India for business visit and got infected with coronavirus.

    Coronavirus crisis: India records 9,996 new COVID-19 cases; Total tally at 2.87 lakhs

    Reddy has survived after spending 17 days at hospital. The survival stint led Reddy to think of helping people in this pandemic crisis.

      Jalgaon Hospital: Mother dies waiting for ICU bed, grandmother's body rots in toilet| Oneindia news

      "I came to India as part of my business visit and tested positive for coronavirus, after which I spent 17 days at a hospital. We came up with this solution that can scan up to 30 people in a second", Punna Reddy said.

      Earlier, the technology wing of the Telangana police department had come up with a solution of using AI as to enforce the compulsory wearing of face mask in public.

      Despite the untiring effort from the police to ensure that the lockdown rules are strictly followed by the people in the state, wearing of face mask in public was violated more often than not.

      The new software tool is linked to CCTV cameras that are installed across the city to identify face mask rule violators.

      The cameras will flag people who are not wearing the masks and an alert will be sent to the central command control centre at the state police headquarters.

      The alert will be passed on to patrolling personnel to trace the violators either riding bikes or walking on foot.

      Meanwhile, the total number of the coronavirus positive cases in Telangana rose to 4,111 as nearly 200 people have been reported as COVID-19 positive yesterday. The death toll in the state stands at 156 after 11 people died on last 24 hours according to the state health ministry.

